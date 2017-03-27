‘Cash Me Outside’ TV Show: Danielle Bregoli Officially Signs Contract For Reality Series

Set your DVRs! Danielle Bregoli, the infamous ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, has signed on to have her own reality show — will you be watching?

We told you that Danielle Bregoli, 14, was taking production meetings with up to seven different companies offering her her own show; well now it looks like one has come through. The overnight reality star signed a deal with a major TV production company on Friday, TMZ is reporting. While filming has not yet started, producers are reportedly so confident in the story that they believe they’ll have no problem getting the series picked up.

After originally appearing on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016, Danielle quickly made headlines for fighting with the audience, urging those who had a problem with her to ‘cash me outside, how bow dah?” Now, that quote has gone viral. Danielle re-appeared on the show in 2017, and has continued to make headlines ever since.

Unfortunately, headlines surrounding the teenager haven’t always been exactly positive. Danielle often finds herself in the press for fighting, particularly with her mother. Most recently, an old video leaked of the 14-year-old’s mom, Barbara Ann, appearing to pin her to the ground while yelling obscenities at her. Fans immediately started expressing concern for Danielle’s safety, however, she eventually publicly defended her mother, explaining that they were “play fighting” during the incident.

Cops were reportedly called to Danielle’s home 51 times in just one year, so there certainly won’t be a lack of drama once this reported reality series officially starts filming. Danielle has yet to comment on these TV show rumors herself, but she did recently get a total makeover, completely changing her look now that she’s a recognized name and face — could that be her first step into the TV world?!

