‘America’s Next Top Model’ Finalist, Brandy Rusher, Shot In Houston Apt Complex Attack

Courtesy of Instagram

Brandy Rusher, 32, was shot on March 26 and is in critical condition in intensive care in Houston, according to a shocking report. The former ‘ANTM’ star was involved in a shooting where 2 people were killed and 4 others were shot, according to police. Get the tragic details.

Brandy Rusher, 32, a former finalist on season 4 of America’s Next Top Model was shot inside a Houston apartment complex, according to TMZ, who said they have confirmed that the model is in critical condition in intensive care.

There were six other people involved in the shooting — two of which were killed, and four others shot, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, via KHOU. Police say that the two individuals killed in the shooting were a 31-year-old man, and 32-year-old Christopher Beatty. The 31-year-old man who was killed was reported to be Brandy’s brother Wayne Rusher.

As for those who were injured — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a 47-year-old man, 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl were all gunshot victims and are listed in critical condition, per KHOU, who were on the scene.

Deputies revealed to the news site that there was some sort of argument between upstairs and downstairs neighbors in the apartment complex. Moments after the altercation took place, the deputies said that an African American male drove onto the property in a white four-door vehicle. Two other African American men got out of the car and began to argue with the victims, according to police. After one of the suspects walked over to the trunk of the car, they pulled out a semi-automatic rifle, according to police, via the news site. “We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15,” HCSO Deputy Thomas Gilliland said. “Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals.” Wow.

The suspects have not been found, and there is a “manhunt” underway for anyone involved, as reported by TMZ. The suspects are being described as “heavy-set black men in their early 30’s,” according to KHOU. Below, is footage from the aftermath of the shooting, courtesy of TMZ.

Our thoughts are with Brandy’s friends and family during this difficult time.

This story is still developing…

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.