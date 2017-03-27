Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: They’re Perfectly Happy Dating — Is The Wedding Off?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Will wedding bells EVER be ringing for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the pair may not actually be looking to take that long walk down the aisle.

Are Blake Shleton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, officially calling off any plans they may have had for a wedding? “Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Blake and Gwen have been going strong since they started dating in the fall of 2015. The pair are constantly spotted out together, perform at one another’s shows, and the country music singer is even close with Gwen’s three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Of course all of these factors have fueled rumors of an impending engagement and wedding. However, the couple themselves have yet to confirm or deny that they are looking to take their relationship to the next level. But should they want more one day we know fans would totally lose their minds, as it seems people just can’t get enough of these two crazy kids.

For now, we know we can get our Blake and Gwen fix every week as they coach their contestants on The Voice. It is absolutely adorable to watch the way they flirt with and tease each other so publicly on the hit NBC show. They definitely look like they are secure in their current relationship, no matter what they have planned for their future.

do you think that Gwen and Blake will ever get married?

