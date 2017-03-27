Bayley: WWE Women’s Champion Is Happy To Be Wrestlemania’s Underdog

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t believe me, just watch! Bayley admitted that she’s happy to be the Wrestlemania underdog, since the WWE star loves to ‘prove people wrong.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s not worried about the powerhouses she’ll be facing!

WrestleMania 33 will likely be an epic show full of shocking moments, especially when it comes to the multi-woman title match. Bayley, 27, will be defending her RAW women’s title against Charlotte Flair, 30, Sasha Banks, 25, and Nia Jax, 32, on April 2. Even though Bayley will be facing some fierce competition, she’s not worried about being viewed as the underdog! “I’m used to it. So it is not really a big surprise,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus I am in the ring with three of the most dominant woman on the roster including Smackdown.”

“I can see why people would call me the underdog, but I think I am being a little underestimated here and it is OK because I like proving people wrong. I mean Nia is pretty close to unbeatable, I mean I have beaten her,” Bayley said. “She’s a powerhouse so that is even more pressure. And Charlotte, obviously everyone knows all her accolades and already been champion and Sasha is the best that I have ever been in the ring with. She is so smart and knows exactly what she is doing.” The multi-woman match is one of the show’s staples, so all eyes will be glued to them!

Bayley, the former NXT Women’s Champion made her WWE debut on Monday Night Raw on August 22, 2016, and the crowd lost it. She challenged the new Women’s Champion, Charlotte for her title. Since Charlotte didn’t want to give it up, Bayley faced Dana Brook and dominated. “Its hard to put it into words, but it was crazier than I could have ever imagined, [and] everything that I’ve ever dreamt of since I was 10 years ago,” she excitedly told WWE after the match. “This exceeded all of my expectations. I had my mom here, [and] there’s people chanting my name!”

Bayley even revealed how special that moment really was, as exactly one year ago, in the same building, she took home her NXT championship. “It really came full circle. I’m trying not to cry right now,” she tearfully said. Fans will get to see her step back into the ring for Wrestlemania 33!

