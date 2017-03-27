Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: She Finally Reveals What Her Life Will Be Like Without Him

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie envisions her hopes for the future and where she sees herself in the next ten years without Brad Pitt. See her shocking answer here!

Angelina Jolie has moved on after her dramatic divorce from Brad Pitt, 53. The 41 year-old mother of six said she wants to spend the next several years focusing on her children and humanitarian work. “I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children,” she told Hello! magazine in a recent interview. Angelina explained she expects her kids “will live around the world.”

She also expressed her hope to work with some of her children on humanitarian causes close to their hearts. “I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue,” she said. Family definitely seemed like it would take over as the central focus of Angelina’s life. She even hinted at her gradual exit from Hollywood and movie making. “I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs,” she told the mag.

Angelina has reportedly been trying to work with Brad to ensure a happy lives for their kids Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. “Brad wants to have a joint birthday party for Shiloh,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s hoping Angie will agree [to it], and for the day put their differences aside for their daughter’s sake. Brad knows how much this would mean to Shiloh, for them to all be together on her 11th birthday,” the insider said. Shiloh’s birthday is not until May 27, but it cannot hurt to start coordinating with family now. “He knows this is going to be tough,” the insider said, “but sooner or later they have to see each other and break the ice.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina’s plan for her life after Brad? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.