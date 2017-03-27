Abby Lee Miller Quits ‘Dance Moms’: I’ve Been ‘Manipulated, Disrespected & Used’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Abby Lee Miller is out at ‘Dance Moms.’ After seven seasons of the show, the owner of Reign Dance Productions and founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company has quit the Lifetime show. Read her emotional Instagram confession here.

Abby Lee Miller, 50, took to Instagram on March 27 to reveal she was done filming season 7B of Dance Moms, and that would be her final season of the Lifetime show. The network has no comment at this time.

“I will no longer take part in dance moms,” she wrote as the caption of an Instagram post. “For the past six years/ seven seasons, I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes, and costuming – to no avail!”

“Today, I was so proud that I went against the producer’s idea (once again) to enter a command performance of one of my favorite numbers… ‘Where have all the children gone?’ along with three beautiful solos,” she continued, “I don’t have a problem working with any kid. I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful! I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used — day in and day out, by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

While Lifetime has not yet commented, this follows the bankruptcy fraud case that Abby found herself in the middle of; she was accused of illegally hiding $700,000 worth of income from the show when she fired for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In Oct. 2015, she plead not guilty, but was later given an additional 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealing assets, and one count involving international monetary information. In June 2016, she plead guilty.

In February, she made light of the situation, telling ET that she was trying to “stay positive and happy.”

“I know I made some mistakes along the way, but I’ve plead to all those,” she said. “I don’t want to make light of it. I don’t want to be funny about it. It’s very serious. But, there’s a lot of strange, unanswered questions. So, eventually I think everything will come out and it’ll all be good.”

