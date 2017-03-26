Zayn Malik & Justin Bieber Collaborating After ‘Forming Friendship’

REX/Shutterstock

Hold up. Wait a minute. Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik are going to be collaborating?!? The two singers have reportedly bonded and are now considering becoming partners in crime on a new project!

This may be the greatest news ever. Justin Bieber, 23, is reportedly hoping to collaborate with Zayn Malik, 24, after hearing the former One Direction band member’s new single “Still Got Time,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, 23, according to The Sun.

“Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together,” an insider told the news outlet. “They are in touch and chatting about all sorts and getting on like a house on fire – Justin even retweeted a link to Zayn’s single on his Twitter which he doesn’t just do for anyone. It would be a huge collaboration if it happened so watch this space.” Whoa!

Fans of both the “Sorry” and “Pillowtalk” singers might be wondering how Justin came to the conclusion he wants to work with Zayn, especially after he brought up Zayn in a serious Instagram war with his ex Selena Gomez, 24. The former couple — who dated from 2011 to 2014 — duked it out back in August 2016 when Justin was threatening to set his Instagram to private after his Beliebers started attacking his then rumored flame Sofia Richie, 18. (Of course Justin did actually go through with it, but now he’s back!)

If Justin can get past any personal beef he might have once had with Zayn so they can come together to make sweet music then we know fans would be ecstatic. After all, who doesn’t want to hear whatever these two would lay down together? Until we get official confirmation that something is coming we will just keep on beliebing!

HollywoodLifers, would you love to see Zayn and Justin collaborate on a track? Give us all your thoughts below!

