Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Woo hoo! The Oklahoma City Thunder have won six of their last seven games and they’re looking to make it eight as they head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Mar. 26. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the action tips off at 3:30pm EST.

What a comeback! The Oklahoma City Thunder started off March in such a dismal way with four straight losses before turning things around in a big way, winning their next five straight. They’re playing the equally hot Houston Rockets squad who have come out victorious in six of their last seven outings so this game could really go either way. Their last match-up in Jan. was SO close and bruising that we’ve been waiting for a rematch between these two teams. Scroll down for the live stream details.

Houston has come out on top in two of their last three meetings against the Thunder, including an incredible 118-116 win back on Jan. 5. Despite being down by as much as 18 in the second half, OKC rallied back and tied things up 116-116 with 1:48 to go, then both teams had tight blocks and missed shooting opportunities, including a wide open Russell Westbrook three pointer that could have sealed the deal. In the end a pair of free throws as the clock wound down were what gave the Rockets the win.

Houston is sitting nicely in third place in the Western Conference, with the Golden State Warriors on top followed by the San Antonio Spurs only two games back. The Thunder have stumbled without Kevin Durant this season, leaving Russell to do all of the heavy lifting for the team. He’s been putting up triple-doubles in almost every outing and has the highest assist percentage on other player’s scores. They’re sitting at sixth as we head down the home stretch towards the playoffs in Apr. and should still make the post season, even though their win total is far less than in years past.

