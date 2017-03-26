South Carolina Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Who’s ready for some basketball? March Madness is now down to the Elite 8, and with that brings the intense meet up between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators. Don’t miss a single minute by watching via live stream here at 2:20pm ET on March 26!

New York City doesn’t know what’s hit it! The University of South Carolina’s prized Gamecocks are facing off against the University of Florida’s Gators in a high stakes game that leads to one team making it to the Final Four. The two teams are rumbling at Madison Square Garden on March 26 in a can’t miss game for the record books; scroll down to watch every second via live stream!

The No. 7 Gamecocks are the clear underdogs in the match against the No. 4 Gators, but don’t discount them just yet. South Carolina obliterated Baylor in the last round, scoring 70 to 50 and reaching its first Elite 8 status in the school’s history. Star player Sindarius Thornwell proved yet again why he was named SEC Player of the Year by scoring 24 of those points himself. Damn!

Meanwhile, Florida’s victory over Wisconsin in the last round was as close as close can get. The team scored 84 points to the Badgers’ 83. One bad move and they could have lost it all! KeVaughn Allen is the Gators’ special weapon, though, as he’s proved throughout the NCAA tournament. Against the Gamecocks, his backcourt prowess could prove powerful against the Gamecocks. Easy peasy!

South Carolina will win if they play to their strengths: defense, defense, defense. SEC Player of the Year Sindaruis Thornwell is also a proud Gamecock, and a good game courtesy of him could lead to the university’s first Final Four in history. Game on!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game — South Carolina or Florida? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.