The Weeknd Loves Buying Lingerie For Selena Gomez From ‘Exotic’ Locations

Oh la la! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that The Weeknd is a fan of fancy lingerie and with a girlfriend as sexy as Selena Gomez he has just the right person to shop for!

“Abel [Tesfaye aka The Weeknd] is obsessed with lingerie, so for every exotic town he hits, he makes sure he picks up the perfect memento for Selena [Gomez],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now he’s in Colombia and from there he’s on to Brazil. Brazilians take their lingerie very seriously, so Selena is definitely in for a treat. She loves giving him private fashion shows in his hotel suites.” OMG, is that hot or what?

It is so romantic that the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer loves to shop for sexy presents for the 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” songstress during his travels. It’s definitely a unique way to go and a present you would only get for someone you are totally infatuated with! We’re sure that whatever he might pick up on his next few tour stops would be completely stunning on his hot lady. But Selena honestly looks good in everything she wears!

The Weeknd and Selena have been openly dating since December 2016, so they’ve definitely gotten to a place in their relationship where lingerie is a suitable present. It’s also a match made in heaven if The Weeknd loves to buy intimates and Selena loves to show them off for him. And lingerie fashion shows are definitely a great way to keep the fire going after spending some time apart thanks to their busy schedules.

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd and Selena have a super hot romance? Do you think lingerie is a great present for The Weeknd to give her? Give us all your thoughts below!

