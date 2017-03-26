‘The Walking Dead’: Tara Returns To Oceanside & Dwight Reveals His True Colors

With just one episode until ‘The Walking Dead’s season seven finale, things are getting intense. Tara leads the way back to Oceanside in hopes of striking a deal, while Dwight makes a very surprising revelation. Plus, we find out Sasha’s fate inside the Sanctuary.

As the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season opens, we hear Tara (Alanna Masterson) finally telling Rick (Andrew Lincoln) about Oceanside. As she’s doing so, we watch as the group splits up — some on wheels, some on water — likely looking for the community that Tara once promised she wouldn’t reveal to anyone. Rick prepares Tara by reminding her there is a chance it could go badly, but she promises it won’t. Based on how everyone is overwhelmingly armed… it’s obvious she stands alone with that opinion. As this is all going down, we see glimpses of water logged walkers roaming the beach. Some have been so destroyed by water their skin is hanging off of their bodies, while others have barnacles growing on them. Gross.

A plan has been devised, and it looks like Rick has prepared everyone to attack if the need arises. He sends Michonne (Danai Gurira) up into a tree with a rifle, and then we watch as Jesus (Tom Payne) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) lay down dynamite while Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) keep watch. This is the first time we’ve really seen Eric in action, but he tells Aaron that he knows it’s his only choice if he wants to keep their life in tact. Meanwhile Jesus opens up to Daryl and confesses he wishes he would have stopped or delayed Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), but Daryl reminds him that Sasha’s a “good shot” and Rosita knows how to take care of herself. He suggests they might even be back at the Hilltop already, but we quickly learn that’s not the case.

The next thing we see is a door open on a pitch black room where Sasha is laying on the ground tied up. She sits up at the sight of the Savior standing over her, asking for water when he asks if she’s okay. He introduces himself as David an does not hesitate to reveal that he’s a major pervert. He gropes Sasha while asking if she’ll “do something” for him if he gives her some water, but she doesn’t say a word — even as he rips her shirt from the neck to reveal her bra. The entire thing turns this creep on, even when Sasha head butts him in attempt to save herself. Believe it or not, it’s Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who saves Sasha by bursting in right as David is trying to take off his pants.

Negan confronts David about attempting to rape Sasha and reveals that it’s “against the rules” as Sasha watches from the floor. Negan then pulls out a massive knife and puts it in David’s face, to which David quickly apologizes. Negan takes a breath before stabbing David straight through the neck and telling him he doesn’t accept his apology. Sasha watches in awe.

Negan sends one of his other goons to get Sasha a new t-shirt while he unties her, apologizing for killing David and for her being tied up. Then he realizes who she is and that she was there the day he killed Glenn and Abraham. He’s suddenly impressed by her, and I quote, “beach ball sized lady nuts” for coming into the Sanctuary and killing so many of his men. He asks if Rick put her up to this which she quickly shoots down, and then Negan makes her an offer she can’t (but will most likely try very hard to) refuse.

He gives her the knife he used to kill David and tells her she can either use it to try and kill him right then and there, but obviously that’s not realistic since she’s still got some rope around her and he has Lucille in-hand. He then says she could use it to slit her own wrists, but that that would be a real shame. His other options are to do nothing and let David wake up as a walker and eat her alive, or to stab David in the head and keep him from turning — which would be her agreeing to join Negan and the Saviors. He even suggests she could help him “run” the Sanctuary one day, to which Sasha seems extremely unimpressed. He ends the conversation by telling her, “we are not monsters,” then leaves her alone in the pitch black cell with David’s dead body and the knife.

Gregory Proves He’s Still Shady AF

Later, though it’s unknown exactly how much so, Sasha’s cell door opens and it’s Eugene who walks in this time. He’s carrying a pillow, blanket and a lantern when he enters, leaving another Savior to close the door behind him. Sasha asks Eugene what they did to him to make him such a turncoat, and his response is that they are keeping him “safe”. He also tells her that Negan told him about his offer to her, and that he thinks she should accept it. Then, without being provoked, Eugene reveals the truth behind his decision to join Negan. He admits that he believed he could be just as brave as Abraham that day they were caught by the Saviors, and that he has never been as scared in his whole entire life as he was the night that Negan killed Abraham right before his very eyes. He then begs her to say yes to Negan just like he did, sharing that by doing so means they never have to face the terror of him or Lucille again. I have to say that I don’t necessarily agree that that’s true — just ask Dwight, Mark and the last doctor — but Eugene really seems to believe what he’s saying. Sasha tells Eugene to go, and he notices that David is slowing starting to wake up. Just as Eugene leaves we hear the low gurgle from David’s throat, and his dead eyes open and focus right on Sasha in the dark cell.

Back at the Hilltop, Maggie is teaching someone (a very hot someone, might I add) how to properly farm.When she heads off to uproot a blueberry bush she saw outside the walls Gregory overhears the way she interacts with his people, and even more interesting than that… how she mentions they don’t know how long they’ll be there. Gregory follows Maggie outside the walls to ask her why she and her friends are still there, especially since Dr. Carson is gone. He then tells her she needs to learn to trust him because the people are “tense” over the lack of united front, and she reminds him that it’s his fault they aren’t. He agrees, and even suggests that he be “more open” to working with her and the others. But can we really believe anything that Gregory says? Hm. Maggie suggests that she stop by later so they can talk more about working together, and Gregory agrees.

Then, things take a very uncomfortable turn. Maggie asks Gregory to keep an eye out for walkers as she finishes up pulling the blueberry bush, and he promptly agrees. However, while he’s standing there holding his knife, he gets distracted by the back of Maggie and the idea of killing her. For a moment it really seems he’s going to try it, but then he realizes what he’s thinking and steps away from her. Just then a walker emerges from the woods and Maggie offers to get it, but Gregory refuses to let her do so. She asks if he’s ever done it and he says he has, but the look on his face tells her there’s no way that’s true. He makes a run towards the walker but once he gets too close he stops and freaks out over how gross it is, then tells Maggie she can go ahead and do it after all. While Maggie is killing the walker another one appears out of nowhere and attacks Gregory which causes him to fall to the ground. He screams for Maggie to help so once she’s killed the first walker she runs over and takes out the second, leaving it’s body limp on top of Gregory. Awkward.

Maggie helps Gregory up and it takes him a moment to get over what just happened. As he’s recovering from the attack a group of Hilltop-ers come up the road and stop to stare. Maggie tells them she’s teaching him to kill, to which they seem annoyed. It’s unclear how Gregory feels about her telling them that, but he quickly thanks her for the help and heads back inside the walls.

Later, inside the Barrington House, Gregory starts drinking and pulls out a map. Then he calls for Kal, a guard, and says to pack a bag because they are going for a ride. Is Gregory finally taking Simon up on that offer to stop by the Sanctuary?

Tara Returns To Oceanside

We finally return to Oceanside, where we see the leader, Natania, talking to Rachel. When Natania walks inside her empty house we hear Tara say “hi,” and watch as she immediately points a handgun at the woman. Surprise!

As Tara is preparing to talk to Natania about what she needs, Cyndie, the girl who Tara promised she would never tell anyone or return to Oceanside, enters the house. Tara tells them she didn’t have a choice, and once they are both seated she begins to explain. Tara is pretty firm for someone who was so hesitant about returning and breaking her promise, leading with the fact that her friends are waiting outside to “take” Oceanside because they need their guns. Tara tells them about the plan to take on the Saviors, who you might remember are also responsible for killing every single man that was once a part of the community. She begs them to join them in the fight, but Natania and Cyndie are not convinced. Tara quickly gets emotional, telling them she didn’t want to break her promise but that they are on a clock and she needs to give Rick the signal not to attack before it’s too late. Cyndie then tries to convince Natania to at least talk to Rick, but Tara tells them it’s too late. A moment later there’s an explosion and the women and children of Oceanside are immediately in peril.

Everyone goes running to make an escape, but two women — Beatrice and Kathy, the two who tried to kill Tara in the woods before Cyndie saved her — make a run for the arsenal. Michonne uses the rifle to stop them in their tracks, and before they can reach the doors where the guns are hidden we hear Daryl tell them to get on the ground. He’s not alone. Jesus, Eric and Aaron are all there to help, and the women drop to their knees as told. Inside Natania’s house Tara asks them to stand because they have to go, but she quickly sees that Natania is too close to her. The woman takes Tara down as Cyndie runs for a handgun, leaving Tara on the floor with zero help. She hands Natania her gun without even being asked, then tells them that the gun isn’t loaded. They didn’t come here to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t stop Natania from taking Cyndie’s loaded gun and pointing it at Tara.

As this is happening, the women and children of Oceanside are stopped in their tracks by Carl and Father Gabriel. They get the entire group to drop to the ground and ask them to stay put so that no one gets hurt. Despite the wild attack, it really does seem that they didn’t mean any harm to anyone, especially since Tara revealed the explosions were outside of their walls. Rick then shows up and lets everyone know that they are in no harm, and that the explosions should have redirected any walkers from giving them trouble while they are out there. In the middle of his speech to the women Natania shows up with a gun held to Tara’s head, Cyndie following close behind. She tells him and everyone else that no one is going anywhere and no one is taking anything or Tara gets killed. As Rick and Natania confront one another we see Michonne struggling to get a shot on Natania from her tree. Tara’s directly in front of her, and also yells at Michonne not to hurt the woman that’s holding her hostage.

Walkers Bring Oceanside & Alexandria Together

Cyndie then tries to take control of the situation by telling the women of Oceanside the plan to fight the Saviors. The women’s interests are peaked, but Natania quickly shoots the idea down by reminding everyone that they’e already tried that and lost. Tara tells Natania that if she kills her she’ll die and they’ll get the guns anyway, which changes nothing. The entire situation is tense, and right now anything could happen. It’s a crap shoot. Beatrice is the first of the women on the ground who admits she wants to try and kill the Saviors. Natania completely loses it and starts screaming about how everyone has forgotten, and that killing Tara and dying for their cause will be worth it. But then the unthinkable happens: walkers. Lots of them.

Michonne alerts Rick to the walkers and at that very moment Cyndie knocks her grandmother, Natania, in the back of the head so she falls. Behind her we see Enid who is shaking and clearly terrified, though it’s unclear if it’s because she was planning to shoot Natania or if she sees the horde of walkers headed straight for them. Rick immediately takes control and has the women stand and hide the children behind them, forming a line around them to shoot and kill as many walkers as possible. Cyndie takes Natania’s gun to join them while Beatrice orders some of the women with knives to start killing — but dead ONLY. Rick trusts her and unties her without hesitation, and immediately everyone is fighting as a unit.

The fight is over pretty quickly, and everyone survives without a scratch. Natania watches in horror as Rick and Beatrice shake hands once all the walkers are down, telling everyone they are “not fighting” no matter what — but to take the guns and get out.

While the group is stripping Oceanside’s armory bare, Cyndie tells Tara that she and some of the other women want to go with them. Tara won’t allow it, but she does promise they will bring back the guns once the fight is over. As they are leaving Rick asks Tara if she’s okay and she says yes, adding that he was right — she doesn’t have to feel bad about it.

When we return to Sasha in the cell block, it’s Negan who opens the door this time. For a moment it’s hard to read his expression, which leaves us to wonder if Sasha is dead inside the cell alongside David, but then he smiles. Sasha is standing against the wall with her hands clasped together in front of her staring back at him, and you can see the knife that’s been pushed into David’s forehead. “You win,” she tells him, but he quickly disagrees and tells her she’s the real winner. Negan then reveals that “a little birdie” (ugh, Gregory?) told him that Rick is “up to no good”. He wants Sasha to help change that, suggesting that will be her way of proving herself to him. Sasha is in tears before Negan even leaves the room, obviously questioning her decision and how she’s going to be able to make this work.

Eugene stops by shortly after and chats her through the door to tell her he heard about her decision and he’s delighted. Sasha, on the other hand, is devastated. We can’t see her, which is a bit peculiar, but she’s telling Eugene she made a terrible mistake and now she’s trapped. She begs him to get her any sort of weapon, and you can hear that she’s crying. He asks if it’s for Negan and she says no, it’s for her, because she needs to die so that Negan can’t use her to hurt anyone else back home. Eugene isn’t thrilled to hear this but he finally caves and says he’ll “consider” it. That’s when we finally see Sasha inside the cell. She’s not crying, she’s fine, and she’s smirking because she just fooled Eugene into helping her. Uh oh.

Dwight Makes A Surprising Revelation

When he returns to her cell Sasha is eagerly awaiting what he’s brought her. Eugene admits he is going to “grant” her request, but then passes her the poison pill he created in a previous episode at the request of some of Negan’s wives. Sasha is devastated, but Eugene — still kind, pure-hearted Eugene — has no idea. He’s just trying to help. Before leaving, Eugene reflects on the time he and Sasha have spent together since finding one another and becoming a part of Rick’s group, then tells her that even though he’s helped her he does not want to see her take her own life.

Rick and the group finally return to Alexandria that night, and it’s Rosita who opens the gate and welcomes them home. Enid runs towards her to see if she’s okay and ask about Sasha, but Rosita ignores the question and instead reveals that someone else is in town. She takes them to one of the cells and, believe it or not, it’s Dwight sitting there quietly. He stands at the sight of everyone, and after a brief pause Daryl shoves his way through the group in hopes of attacking the Savior. Rick stops him, and that’s when Rosita reveals that Dwight wants to help them. Rick asks Dwight if that’s true and he eagerly says yes. Then, Rick pulls out his gun and points it at Dwight and demands he get on his knees.

