T.I. & Tiny Gush Over Daughter On 1st Birthday — Celebrating Together?

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy birthday, Heiress Diana! T.I. and Tiny’s baby girl is officially one year old on March 26, and the proud parents cannot stop gushing about her on social media. Their separate tributes to Heiress are adorable, but fans were left wondering: are the couple celebrating together?

T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Heiress Diana, into he world one year ago today! While Heiresses’ parents have their differences after a messy split, they’ve slowly but surely started the journey to making up and repairing their marriage!

There’s no word yet on if they threw Heiress a joint birthday party, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if they did; they love that little girl to pieces. As for now, T.I. and Tiny posted separate, loving tributes to their daughter on social media, honoring the rough start their premature baby had in life, and all the progress the sweetheart’s made over the last year.

T.I. posted the most adorable video of himself holding Heiress while she coos at the camera, wearing the tiniest pink onesie. From his lengthy caption, it’s entirely evident that this hard rapper is a total softie when it comes to his daughter:

“Happy 1st Birthday to my itty bitty baby Princess Heiress!!!! Such a true blessing to me & the entire family. Can’t imagine life without you. I remember when you were so small you couldn’t even fit any clothes or diapers & had to drink out of a tube. Now you’re almost walking, talking,& trying to eat everything in sight. Daddy loves you more than you know. Looking forward to seeing you grow & learn & STAY A BABY FOREVER!!!!! Lol”

Tiny posted a gallery of sweet photos of Heiress from the past year on Instagram, accompanied by a beautiful mediate:

“1 year today my Sunshine was born at 34 wk 6 days weighing an even 5lbs. Look at u today my big fatty lol! I am so thankful for this baby she has brought a joy in my life that can never be replaced. My Princess Heiress Diana…My Toots Happy 1st Birthday PHD My💜 & Soul!! It’s your birthday Heiress Harris..we turning up today!! 🙏🏽👑💜🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny celebrated their daughter’s birthday together? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.