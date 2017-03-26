Courtesy of Snapchat

And the award for most supportive girlfriend goes to… Selena Gomez, obviously. Joining The Weeknd in Brazil on Mar. 26, the singer sweetly cheered on her man from the backstage wings. Check out these epic concert pictures and try not to feel jealous.

What is it about South America that makes it so sexy? Could it be the spicy Latin flavor, or the fact that Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are currently on tour together? Definitely both. After spending a couple of days in Colombia, the couple jumped on a plane and headed to Brazil for another one of The Weeknd’s concerts. This time, the “It Ain’t Me” songstress cheered on her man from backstage and filmed epic moments from his show on Snapchat. The footage is pretty shaky, suggesting Selena was shaking her booty to her man’s music while recording.

Since going public with their romance, life has been a nonstop journey! The couple have traveled the globe from Toronto, Florence, Venice, Amsterdam, Colombia, and now Brazil. With each exotic destination, comes a special (and super sexy) gift for Selena. The “Starboy” crooner gets a total thrill from buying his number one lady lingerie from every city they visit. “Brazilians take their lingerie very seriously, so Selena is definitely in for a treat,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The Weeknd is totally obsessed with lingerie.” Well, what guy isn’t?

As the brunette beauty and The Weeknd continue to fall more and more in love, they mutually decided to remove Bella Hadid from their respective social media accounts. Both singers gave her the official axe on Mar. 24, following a stream of sizzling booty pictures she was posting to Instagram. Regardless of whether or not the supermodel was trying to tempt her ex-boyfriend, her photos will make absolutely no different from now on. The Weeknd only has eyes for Selena!

HollywoodLifers, just think about how much fun Selena was having at The Weeknd’s show! Are you mega jealous?

