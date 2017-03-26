‘Scandal’ At PaleyFest: Cast Teases ‘Insane’ 100th Episode, Fave Moments & More

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, and the rest of the ‘Scandal’ cast hit up PaleyFest on March 26 to talk about the highly-anticipated 100th episode and more. The panel was an emotional one, with lots of tears flowing as the cast reflected on their best moments working on the show.

*About that 100th episode…

Tony Goldwyn said that the 100th episode, airing April 13, is “insane.” The episode is a “what if” episode that follows the Gladiators if Olivia, Mellie, and Cyrus hadn’t rigged Fitz’s election. Tony teased that the episode isn’t just a standalone, it “actually forms your understanding” about the characters and where they’re at when we get back to real life on Scandal.

*Tony Goldwyn made Kerry Washington cry.

Before continuing on with the question he was asked, Tony took a minute to talk about Kerry and how she’s one of the main reasons the cast has been able to maintain a sense of family. He gushed that Kerry is the “greatest team captain you could ever want.” Tony’s sweet words made Kerry cry!

*Will Mellie finally be president?

Bellamy Young couldn’t spill much about Mellie’s fate as the potential next POTUS, but she did say that “Shonda [Rhimes] can just wring you dry like a sponge.” In regards to Mellarcus, Cornelius Smith Jr. is hoping for a “happy ending.” He teased that in the next coming episodes, “we’ll get more looks and more crumbs.”

*Where the heck is Cyrus?

The last time we saw Cyrus, he felt “giant relief” after realizing that Tom didn’t kill Vargas. Jeff Perry admitted that the “inner Cyrus” is “grateful” that he wasn’t involved in such a horrible plot. He wouldn’t say whether or not Cyrus will seek revenge after all of this or learn from it.

*Rowan is being controlled for the first time ever, so how does Joe Morton feel about it?

“It’s always great to see powerful characters like that fall,” Joe said. While he may be in a predicament now, Rowan is always looking for “the escape.”

*Kerry opened up for the first time about her personal life.

Kerry decided to share a little anecdote from her personal life, which she says is something she never does. Kerry is notoriously private. One of her favorite moments working on the show was when all the Scandal ladies visited her for the first time after the birth of her first child, Isabella.

*One of Kerry’s favorite episodes will make you missing Harrison more than ever.

Kerry talked about Harrison’s funeral was such a special episode for her and the entire cast. “Our love for Columbus [Short] made that episode so important,” she said. Kerry loved giving Columbus’ character the proper send-off because it was a testament to how “extraordinarily talented” he is.

*In case you’re wondering, that girl who is pulling Rowan’s strings is none other that Jeff’s daughter, Zoe Perry! MIND. BLOWN!

Scandal airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

