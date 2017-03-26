Samira Wiley’s Wedding Gown: ‘OITNB’ Star Stuns In Christian Siriano Design

Courtesy of Instagram

So long orange jumpsuit, hello gorgeous white wedding dress! For Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s special day, the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star dazzled in a floor-length Christian Siriano gown. Read all about the romantic ceremony, here!

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white! For fans of Orange Is The New Black, seeing actress Samira Wiley, 29, in any other than grey sweatpants or an orange jumpsuit might come as a shock — a beautiful one, at that. The star, who plays Poussey Washington, on the hit Netflix series, married longtime girlfriend Lauren Morelli on Mar. 25 in Palm Springs, California. Both brides wowed in outfits by Christian Siriano, who designed a pantsuit and caged bodice for Lauren (a screenwriter on the show), and a floor-length gown for Samira. SEE HER FLAWLESS DRESS HERE.

The ladies met on set of Orange Is The New Black and hit it off immediately! Lauren, who was married to a man at the time, realized she was gay on one of her first days of work and eventually broke things off with her husband. Never the traditional type, she and the TV starlet wanted their wedding to be quirky and tons of fun! The DJ played pop songs by Justin Bieber and Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” guests ate on a dinner table decorated with string lights, fruits, and mismatched cups, and the overall ceremony was confetti-themes. The ladies even cut into a confetti CAKE!

As joyful as their reception sounds, tying the knot in Palm Springs was serious business for Samira and the blonde beauty. The location is near and dear to their hearts because it’s the same place where they got engaged last year. The lovebirds announced their engagement via Instagram in Oct. of 2016, as Samira flaunted a huge smile and the gorgeous diamond ring she received. Talk about #RelationshipGoals!

