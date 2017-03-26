REX/Shutterstock

You’re preaching to the wrong crowd, Michael Che. When the ‘SNL’ news anchor slammed Boston as the ‘most racist’ city he’s ever visited, he was talking to students at freakin’ Boston University — and of course they’re pissed over his comment! Check it out!

The race war is alive and well in Boston, at least that’s what Michael Che, 33, thinks. Back in Feb., the comedian made a shocking comment on Saturday Night Live, calling Boston the most racist city he’s ever visited. Fast forward to today (Mar. 25) when Michael backed up his claim in front of a student crowd at Boston University. Instead of apologizing, Michael did the exact opposite and pushed his argument even further as the study body blankly stared. Check out their wild reactions!

Michael Che and people like him have such thin skin and do nothing but complain complain complain — David (@tenhut1) March 26, 2017

Michael Che Offends EVERY RACIST IN BOSTON on Saturday Night Live… And, Does NOT Care https://t.co/KZXBv91qYc — Right Side (@veryveryright) March 26, 2017

So while you can disagree with Michael Che view of Boston, let's not act like there's not context here, both past and present — BrotherJR (@BrotherJR76) March 26, 2017

People in Boston being mad that Michael Che said Boston was the most racist city he'd been to is an insanely Boston thing to do — MAZES & MONSTARS (@oldmanweldon) March 26, 2017

Michael Che: Boston is racist.

Boston: You're an idiot, we value minorities' opinion here! — Jiayong Li (@jlicomedy) March 26, 2017

@APEastRegion As a black person, Michael Che is an idiot. Boston is one of the most tolerant and diverse cities in the US. — Rosena Messick (@MessickRosena) March 25, 2017

I'm an old white guy who has lived in every U.S. time zone before moving to Boston and my experience says Michael Che ain't lying. https://t.co/ivq3k49Yaz — Jeff Hamrick (@jefferyhamrick) March 25, 2017

As if the negative Twitter feedback wasn’t bad enough, Michael said he faced SERIOUS backlash when the initial SNL episode aired on Super Bowl weekend (one of the most televised events in U.S history). Out of all the messages, there was one from a salty online critic that stood out the most. The news anchor urged the critic to “talk to [their] closest black friend and ask them to explain it” before slamming a complete stranger. It sounds like she was touched by Micheal’s witty response, as she simply replied, “Touche.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the worst him Michael’s words have gotten him in trouble. The comedian definitely has a sharp tongue, but sometimes he takes it too far, both in his professional and personal life. Back in Jan., Michael posted a series of dating app messages between himself and fashion designer Leah McSweeney. The blonde beauty swears Michael was mean to her, after he refused to reply to her texts. Michael, on the other hand, believes he wasn’t in the wrong, claiming their conversation was…well, too boring and weird to respond to.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Michael’s Boston comment, do you agree or disagree?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.