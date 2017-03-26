Image Courtesy of WeTV

Mama June is looking hotter than hot, but she’s not feeling it. After having painful skin removal surgery, the reality star was in complete agony. It got to the point that she had to throw out her size 4 revenge dress! Is it gone for good?

Mama June Shannon, 37, bought a sleek, beautiful dress to wear to her ex, Sugar Bear‘s wedding, and it was the ultimate revenge outfit. The dress was going to make her the picture of old Hollywood glamour, and it was in a size 4! After losing a massive amount of weight, this was going to be her big debut to make her ex see what he was missing.

But on the March 24 episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June threw that plan straight out the window and into the garbage — literally. After having agonizing surgery on camera to remove the excess skin left over from her significant weight loss, she was D-O-N-E done with any more attempts to get skinnier! Who could blame her!

I’m over it, I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding, I don’t care about the photo shoot, I don’t care about any of it. I’m done. I don’t care about the dress. I thought the surgery was going to make me feel better, but it hasn’t,” she tearfully confessed on camera as she slowly hobbled around her house post-surgery with a walker, each step looking excruciating.

But her daughters were horrified when they discovered her beautiful dress in the garbage. Luckily, it was salvageable, because they want their mother to wear it asap; they don’t want her to “give up on everything.”

