Elton John’s Star-Studded 70th Birthday: Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder Slay Epic Tribute

Elton John is always the life of the party. But on March 25, his life WAS the party when the stars came out to celebrate the singer’s 70th birthday with a giant bash! Check out this sweet clip of Lady Gaga singing to the birthday boy!

Elton John is known for his famous blowouts, so obviously all his closest friends and family knew that he would be ringing in his 70th birthday with nothing short of the most glamorous gala that Los Angeles had ever seen!

The epic night, which kicked off with a red carpet at Red Studios, was hosted by Rob Lowe and included performances by some of Elton’s dearest friends, like Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, who helped serenade him with “Happy Birthday To You.” Watch them slay their tribute performance here!

Elton’s A-list guests included Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Phillippe, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Ryan Adams and Roseanne Cash. The event also honored the 50th anniversary of Elton’s writing partnership with Bernie Taupin and benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

“Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday,” Elton said to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe before the party. “Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it? When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed — you’re only as old as you feel inside … My inner self I feel great.”

