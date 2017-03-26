Kylie Jenner Vs. Bella Thorne: Who’s The Sexiest Queen Of Hollywood?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne are two of the hottest girls in Hollywood. They’re constantly trying to outdo each other with super hot pics on social media. We’ve gathered their sexiest looks so you can vote for your favorite here!

Ooh la la! Kylie Jenner, 19, and Bella Thorne, 19, definitely know how to show off their assets! They both steam up their Instagram and Snapchats with cleavage baring outfits and topless pics. We’ve gathered up some of their sexiest outfits to decide who rocks the look better! Are you more into Kylie’s alluring style or Bella’s stunning aesthetic?

It’s so hard to compare the two, but we’ve rounded up their steamiest social media posts to help you decide who’s look you’re more into! Bella and Kylie both know how to make a casual ensemble still look super hot. Kylie has never shied away from posting stunning photos of herself on Instagram. She looked gorgeous in one picture of herself in a grey tank top that flaunted her ample décolletage. Meanwhile Bella posted a super chill beach look. She posed on the beach in a blue bikini that matched her blue hair (a look that Kylie has pulled off too). Bella’s string bikini left little to the imagination and she kept her outfit relaxed with a backwards baseball cap.

Both ladies have have upped the sex appeal in corset tops on Instagram. Which structured look did you like better? Kylie lounged casually in black corset that gave a view of her breasts. Bella wowed in white, but kept the outfit casual with a pair of light wash jeans. She even posed completely topless after she got her nipples pierced and shared the photo on Twitter. She covered her breasts with her arms as she celebrated her new piercings. Kylie was not to be outdone, of course. She posted a pic to Instagram of herself with the rabbit Snapchat filter. The grey bunny ears perfectly matched her grey bra.

Bella and Kylie used a white top to spice up a simple outfit. You’ve got to love the picture of Bella in her white bandeau. She looked super happy and the pic really showcased her natural beauty. Kylie wore a white crop top that displayed her cleavage. She paired the top with black bottoms that accentuated her long dark hair. Gotta love these girls’ risqué style! Which look are you into more? Do you just love Bella’s carefree outfits or are you obsessed with Kylie’s glam ensembles?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks cleavage baring looks better? Sound off in the comments below!

