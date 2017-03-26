Kirk Frost Upset With Rasheeda & Jasmine: ‘Nurture’ Me Through My Mistakes

Courtesy of Instagram

Should they cut him some slack? Kirk Frost wishes the ladies in his life would go easy on him, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, both Rasheeda and Jasmine Washington. The ‘L&HH’ reality star wants to be ‘nurtured’ after owning up to his mistakes!

Kirk Frost, 47, shockingly admitted to Rasheeda, 34, that he “messed up” by hooking up with Jasmine Washington, 27, while still married. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star is feeling the heat from both sides, since his wife is livid and his side chick claims that he hasn’t been around to co-parent their alleged child together. “Kirk feels like his entire world is caving in and no one is there to support him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kirk is fully aware that he made some mistakes, but his friends in Atlanta are looking at him sideways.”

“To be honest, he’s wishes he were Rod [Bullock] right now,” our source continued. “He wishes that the two women in his life, Rasheeda and Jasmine, would go easy on him and love him and nurture him as he deals with the mistakes he’s mad and the potential outcome. He ain’t go nobody to talk to. He’s all alone and despite making mistakes, he’s still a human being.” In case you didn’t hear, it was revealed on last week’s episode of L&HH that Jasmine is in a three-way relationship with Rod and Keanna Arnold, who also claimed that she hooked up with Kirk.

Needless to say, fans were pretty ticked at Kirk, since he lied about “not knowing” Jasmine. It’s still a mystery if he did father her love child, since he reportedly hasn’t taken a paternity test yet. Even so, Rasheeda seemingly forgave her husband of 17 years, as the couple was all smiles while spotted out last weekend. The pair has a lot of history together, having tied the knot in 1999.

Despite the baby bombshell, “I would be very surprised if Rasheeda ever left Kirk,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said, adding, “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.” Time will tell if this longtime couple will make it through their rough patch!

HollywoodLifers, do you think people should take it easy on Kirk?

