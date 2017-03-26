REX/Shutterstock

What divorce rumors? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are CLEARLY going strong, despite never ending rumors that their 3-year marriage is rapidly crumbling. Don’t believe us? Read all about the couple’s romantic dinner date, right here!

Yes, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, haven’t always had the easiest marriage, but isn’t it the tough times that bring you closer together? Laughing off the divorce rumors once and for all, Kim and the “Famous” rapper stepped out in Los Angeles for a lavish dinner date. They wined and dined for THREE hours at Providence restaurant in the heart of Hollywood, according to E!. “Kim and Kanye were seated in a private room with several other tables, but the room was reserved just for the two of them,” a source tells the publication. SEE THEIR FANCY DATE HERE.

For their romantic rendezvous on the night of Mar. 25, the Kimoji creator (as always) looked absolutely gorgeous in a beige, off-the-shoulder sweater dress, suggesting the spark and sexual chemistry is still very much alive. Kanye dressed a little more casual, rocking white sneakers, blue sweatpants, a grey hoodie, and a black overcoat. “They sat on the same side of the table and talked very quietly,” the source continues. “The room was dimly lit and romantic.” OK — and what about the food? What does someone like Kim order for dinner? Of course only the finest dishes like “lobster with black truffle and brown butter.”

OH, and just in case you weren’t envious enough of their date, Providence reportedly gave the couple a BASKET OF FREE MUFFINS to take home with them to enjoy later. Talk about a delicious midnight snack! It’s nights like these that really shut haters up who can’t stop buzzing about their rumored divorce. Say what you will about the lovebirds, but what makes their love so admirable is that they stay together through thick and thin.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim and Kanye’s date night? Are they back on track?

