Kim Kardashian Sobs During Huge Breakdown After Robbery: Shut The Cameras Off

Kim Kardashian is still reeling from her traumatic Paris robbery, and in the March 26 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ she breaks down sobbing when she has a flashback. As always, the fam has Kim’s back.

Kim Kardashian, 35, is on an incredibly long journey towards recovery after being robbed in Paris, as we saw tonight on KUWTK. But let’s go back to the beginning…

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, come over for family dinner and Kim, who is feeling closer to her family than ever after the robbery, tells her that she’s been taking North West, 3, to school every day. Over the meal, Kris Jenner, 60, says she wants to increase security, and Kim tells everyone to stop posting photos of jewelry and expensive watches “for their own safety.” Later at dinner, Kim is upset when a super inappropriate Halloween costume of her bound and gagged surfaces on the Internet. “It’s hard when people don’t treat you like you’re human,” she says.

Kendall Jenner, 21, opens up about her stalker to her mom and Scott Disick, 33, and it’s terrifying to hear her recount how the guy followed her home. Kendall explains that he’s in jail until his trial. So scary!

Kim finds out that she might have to go back to Paris to talk to the investigators, and she’s pissed. “They haven’t found anything,” she says, angry that she would have to travel before the case is solved. Meanwhile, Kris has been canceling all of Kim’s appearances and other obligations. She tells Kim that she’s being strong and brave, but that she needs to take care of herself and maybe even talk to someone. “I really think you should see a therapist,” Kris suggests. “You’ve been through a traumatic experience,” she adds. Kim refuses, saying she just needs a minute. “I’ll be all right,” she assures her mom.

Kim talks to Kourtney Kardashian, 37, about the update on her robbery case. She’s upset that footage of her hotel room has been circulating online. “Someone invaded my privacy again,” Kim says. “It’s totally illegal, and we heard that footage got sold for $50,000.” So awful!

Things turn really sour when Kim calls Khloe Kardashian, 32, after she has a breakdown. “I’m in my room, like, crying about what happened,” she sobs. Khloe comforts Kim and for once, the show respects her privacy and doesn’t show her being upset. “We need to stop. I don’t want everything on camera right now,” Khloe commands, and the footage cuts out.

The next day, Kourtney reveals that she has her own Paris jitters and hasn’t been sleeping. Kim totally identifies and reveals that when Kanye West, 39, came home after a concert, she had a flashback to being robbed because he couldn’t hear her calling to him as he walked around the house. She finally agrees to see a therapist so she can get some comfort. “I never thought therapy was the best choice for me, but I want to do what’s best for my family to get through this,” Kim says in a confessional. Good for her!

Later, Kim and Kourtney call Kendall after she testifies against her stalker. “I was shaking and had anxiety the whole time,” Kendall admits, but she got through it. “It makes me sad. I feel bad for him [because he’s mentally ill],” Kendall shares. “I hope he gets the help that he needs.” She tells them that the restraining order has been extended for the next five years. Phew!

Finally, the fam throws a surprise birthday party for Kim, adding some much-needed light to everyone’s lives. Rather than jumping out and scaring her — which wouldn’t be a great idea — they all wait for her in the driveway. So sweet!

