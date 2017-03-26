Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Hosting Charity Spin Class

FameFlyNet

Khloe Kardashian worked out for a great cause! The ‘Revenge Body’ host hosted a spin class at the Cycle House and all the proceeds went to charity! See Khloe’s sweet message about the event here!

Khloe Kardashian sold out the cycle class she hosted at the Cycle House in West Hollywood on Mar. 25. The 32 year-old Revenge Body star took part in the event for the Make March Matter fundraising campaign. She was joined at her class by Nichelle Hines, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. Khloe looked super chic in her all black workout gear. She kept her hair out of her face with a sleek ponytail and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.

Khloe shared in a touching Instagram why this event mattered so much to her. “I am thrilled and grateful to say that the class I am hosting is SOLD OUT!!!!” she wrote. “I am honored to be a part of #MakeMarchMatter. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise awareness of children’s health.” Khloe explained that all the money raised would go directly to the charity. People bought a bike for $75 and paid $1 per shoe rental.

The event definitely made Khloe proud and she reminded her followers that every little bit counts. “No matter how large or small your voice is… Remember we all have a voice. And we can all use our voice and platform to do something positive,” she wrote. It’s awesome to see Khloe was able to give back and encourage others to do the same.

