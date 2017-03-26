Kentucky Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s get ready to rumble! March Madness is in full swing and if you’ve been following along you know exactly where we are now — about to watch Kentucky face off against North Carolina on March 26 in the Elite 8. Watch the game live right here!

In an epic NCAA March Madness battle on March 24, Kentucky took down UCLA to advance into the Elite 8. Now there is about to be yet another not-to-be-missed game on March 26 when Kentucky plays top-seeded North Carolina! To watch all the March Madness fun between these two crazy good contenders check out the live stream link below!

The Kentucky Wildcats are going in for their sixth Elite Eight appearance in eight seasons with their coach John Calipari —and this rematch between second-seeded Kentucky and top-seeded North Carolina will decided who gets a spot in the Final Four. John was able to take his team through a 103-100 shootout with the Carolina Tar Heels in Las Vegas back on Dec. 17. Malik Monk totally rocked that game bringing in 47 points and bragging rights for the winning 3-pointer, while Carolina’s Justin Jackson racked up a respectable 36 points.

If Kentucky wins this then they will achieve their 18th Final Four appearance (and if they win, their ninth national title). However, Carolina still has a lot at stake too, being last year’s NCAA runners-up, who are looking at their shot at their 20th Final Four appearance and sixth championship win. Between Kentucky and North Carolina, UNC is currently a 2.5 point favorite to win this game, but we’ll have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, who are you hoping wins in the big Elite 8 game between Kentucky and North Carolina? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.