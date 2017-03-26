Courtesy of TMZ/Courtesy of Twitter

Justin Bieber brushed up on his hockey skills by hitting the ice with the Army West Point team in New York. The Biebs proved that he’s got the prowess to dominate on the ice, and got the respect of his teammates, too. See him score here!

He’s had a standing invitation to play with the Army West Point hockey team, and Justin Bieber, 23, took the military academy up on their offer on March 25 in New York! Justin had the honor of taking part in a friendly match between the cadets, and he thoroughly impressed them, it seems.

West Point gave him a shout out on Twitter while posting a cool group shot of The Biebs (in West Point) gear, and the academy’s team, saying “Bieber knows the rules …respect the logo.” He definitely did. One West Point player, Nick DeCenzo, reported on Twitter that he lent Justin his jersey, number 6, and that the pop star even helped him out on the ice. “Skated with Justin Bieber today…he wore my #6 jersey, assisted my goal, I assisted him, and he fed me water…” Talk about good sportsmanship!

It’s well-documented that Justin’s got mad hockey skills. He’s played since he was a kid, and has never given up his love for the sport. He’s known to organize a pick-up game or two when he’s not touring! He just impressed at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout January 28 at the Staples Center, zooming around the ice and scoring big at the charity event honoring the late Alan Thicke. Even cooler, his celebrity team was coached by one of Justin’s biggest heroes, all-time hockey legend Wayne Gretzky! That had to have been one of the highlights of his life.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin could have had a career in hockey if he didn’t go into music? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.