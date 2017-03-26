Jennifer Lopez Back In Recording Studio — Writing Songs About A-Rod Romance?

Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez recently teased fans with a shot of her back in the studio working on some sweet new music, but she didn’t give them a clue about the subject matter! Could it be that JLo is composing love ballads about her hot new beau Alex Rodriguez?

“Back at it…” is all Jennifer Lopez, 47, wrote when she posted a pic to Instagram on March 26 of herself in the recording studio. The gorgeous “Ain’t Your Mama” singer wore a tight white tank top with her long auburn hair pulled up into a high ponytail, as she snapped the selfie of her up at the recording mic with her headphones on. JLo didn’t give any hints as to what she’s cooking up, but with the amount of time she’s been spending with her hunky new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, it seems we might be getting some love tracks soon!

Before JLo posted the pic of her back at work, she and A-Rod had two date nights in a row! On March 24 they were seen leaving the celebrity hot spot Hotel Bel-Air after having a romantic meal, and on March 25 they dined on fabulous Italian food at Madeo in West Hollywood. Maybe two nights of romance was plenty of time to get JLo’s creative juices flowing!

Though Jennifer and the MLB All-Star have only been official for two months, they have been seen together regularly since first going public earlier this month. They also seem to be becoming quite serious, already having taken an intimate trip to the Bahamas just a short while after announcing their relationship.

We really hope that Jenny is working on some sweet tunes about A-Rod, because we know they would certainly be full of heartfelt lyrics!

