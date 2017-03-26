Supermom Jen Garner & Ben Affleck Spend Time Together With Adorable Kids — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

We are family! Make no mistake, no matter what Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are going through they always make sure their children are their first priority. The co-parenting team took their three adorable little ones out for the day on March 26 and the pics are totally sweet!

Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner‘s, 44, impending divorce may be a constant topic of discussion for fans, but the stars seemed to put that issue on the back burner when they took their three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — out on the town in Los Angeles on March 26. The actors walked alongside their little ones as they hopped and skipped down the sidewalks, having a blast with each other.

It’s been less than two weeks since Ben announced that he had recently spent time in a rehab facility for alcohol addiction, and the Accountant actor has been spotted out with his supermom wife and their little ones multiple times. The pair never seem to let whatever is going on between them impact their decision to raise their children together. It must be working too because these amicable exes look like they have the happiest little children in the world. Just look at Violet, Seraphina and Samuel’s sweet faces in the pics in the gallery above!

Though rumors have been swirling that the pair may be reconciling and that Jen could be calling off their divorce, nothing has been officially announced. It looks like right now all the exes care about is making sure their children are well taken care of and that Ben is staying healthy after his rehab stint.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ben and Jen have a beautiful family? Do you think they will get back together one day? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.