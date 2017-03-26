11 Pairs Who Heated Up The Dance Floor With Mega-Hot Chemistry On ‘DWTS’

Images Courtesy of ABC

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton aren’t the first pair on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to have INSANE chemistry! Relive some of the most sizzling and romantic dances from the show’s 24 seasons here.

1. Sharna Burgess & Bonner Bolton — Cha Cha

There’ll probably be hotter dances between Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton as season 24 continues, but so far, this is the only one we have to go off of — it was actually their pre-taped package beforehand that really got people talking about how into each other they are!

2. Meryl Davis & Maks Chmerkovskiy — Freestyle

Maks Chmerkovskiy is one of the toughest instructors on the show, but for Meryl Davis, he was totally tamed, which he conveyed perfectly in their Freestyle dance. He was so protective of her in the sweetest way!

3. Kelly Monaco & Val Chmerkovskiy — Contemporary

Getting across the emotional aspect of a Contemporary dance is NOT easy, and in this one, Val Chmerkovskiy had Kelly Monaco telling a really emotional love story. Luckily, their passion for one another allowed them to do it JUST right.

4. James Maslow & Peta Murgatroyd — Contemporary

James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd had gone on a date before their season of DWTS, so it was no surprise when their chemistry shone through on this number…which earned them their first perfect score of the season!

5. Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson — Contemporary

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson wouldn’t admit they were dating during their time on DWTS, but this kiss during their Contemporary dance pretty much sealed the deal. Now, of course, they’re happily married!

6. Mario Lopez & Karina Smirnoff — Tango

It was completely obvious that there was an intense connection between Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff when they performed this Tango on season 3. After the show, they dated for about a year and a half.

7. Janel Parrish & Val Chmerkovskiy — Contemporary

Val had another showmance on season 19, this time with Janel Parrish, and it was once again the Contemporary dance that revealed their major chemistry. (NOTE: Val had a third show relationship on season 23, but this time it was with Amber Rose, who was actually partnered with his brother, Maks).

8. Sabrina Bryan & Mark Ballas — Rumba

Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas totally sizzled during their season 5 Rumba, then dated for a few months after she was voted off the show.

9. Shannon Elizabeth & Derek Hough — Viennese Waltz

Derek Hough dated his partner Shannon Elizabeth for about a year after DWTS ended, and their connection was totally apparent in this stunning Viennese Waltz.

10. Chad Ochocinco & Cheryl Burke — Waltz

Years after they were partnered on Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke admitted she had a “fling” with Chad Ochocinco — and it’s pretty clear why after sensing their sweet chemistry in this Waltz.

11. Chuck Wicks & Julianne Hough — Salsa

Chuck Wicks and Julianne Hough were dating before they were even partnered together on DWTS, so they had the ‘connection’ element down pat before even stepping foot on the dance floor. The Salsa may not have been their highest scored dance…but it sure was sexy.

HollywoodLifers, which DWTS showmance do you ship the most? Who do you think had the best chemistry?

