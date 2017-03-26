Courtesy of Twitter/Facebook

This tragic news story is not for the fainthearted. Gregory Diglin, a daycare worker in Texas, was caught on camera slamming a little girl into the ground as a form of punishment. He was charged with injury to a child on Mar. 26. We’ve got the horrific video.

Reading this news story makes us absolutely sick to our stomach. A dayworker named Gregory Diglin was charged with injury to a child on Mar. 26, following a violent incident that occurred just four days earlier. At the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare in Spring, Texas, Gregory was caught ON CAMERA yelling at a little girl when she refused to “get off the floor.” Gregory then picks her up by the limb, and slams her into the ground in the middle of the classroom.

You can hear the poor toddler screaming in pain, but Gregory doesn’t seem to feel any sympathy. Instead, he screams at her to go to the corner and “clean up her blood” off the floor. The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, is only four years old and has zero chance of defending herself. As she cries, Gregory takes it upon himself to clean up the blood in an effort to hide any evidence that he “assaulted” her, according to the Montgomery County police. Guess he didn’t know about the camera up above…

Authorities were brought in to investigate the situation when the child’s mother noticed a cut on her daughter’s lip. She immediately called the police, and told them that Gregory assaulted her. The girl eventually managed to explain the situation herself, according to the family’s attorney, Jeff Kemp. “The little girl is actually quite smart and was able to explain very well for a four-year-old what had happened,” he explained to KHOU. “What happened is every parent’s worst nightmare.” Our heart goes out to the family!

