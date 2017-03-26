Hearts all over the world are breaking following the sudden death of David Steele. The legendary sprint car driver, and father of three, died in a heartbreaking crash at the Florida speedway on Mar. 25. See the race unravel in this shocking video.

This is absolutely devastating! David Steele, 42, died in a car crash on Mar. 25 while competing at the Southern Car Spring Shootout Series in Bradenton, Florida. In the haunting fan-recorded video, you can see the father of three’s car go off the track and slam into the side rails. Medics immediately rushed over to try and save him, but David was pronounced dead from the sudden impact on the Desoto Speedway track.

Please keep the injured driver in your thoughts and prayers. We will update as soon as possible. — DESOTO SPEEDWAY (@DesotoSpeedway) March 26, 2017

A report filed by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office claims his front left wheel struck the right where of another car before spinning out of control, according to The Daily Mail. When the wheels touched at such high speed, it forced David’s car to fly into the air, spin at 180 degrees, and slam into the wall in a matter of seconds. David is survived by his wife, Lynn Bunn Steele, and their three adorable children.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Desoto Speedway officials took to Facebook and Twitter on Saturday night to mourn the loss of David. “Please keep the injured driver in your thoughts and prayers,” they tweeted, later adding, “Desoto Speedway owners and staff are saddened by tonights passing of David Steele in the Sprint car feature” once his death was confirmed by medics.

