‘RHONJ:’ Danielle Staub’s Shocking Return Confirmed — See Her Film With Teresa Giudice

Talk about a major plot twist! Danielle Staub, best known as season one’s villain, is BACK on the ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey.’ It appears the reality star has buried the hatchet with co-star Teresa Giudice once and for all. Read on for the shocking proof!

Well, well, what do we have here? Either hell has frozen over or Danielle Staub, 54, is actually getting along with her former enemy, Teresa Giudice. Years after making a dramatic exist on the reunion episode, season one’s favorite villain has reunited with the Real Housewives Of New Jersey. Not only that, but it looks like she’s getting along really well with all of the girls, including Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and most surprising of all…Teresa. Lucky fans caught the women filming season 8 in Boca Raton, Florida on Mar. 22, and we’ve collected the juicy pictures!

– March 22nd: Teresa with Siggy & Danielle filming for #RHONJ Season 8 in Boca. A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE UPDATES™ (@teresaupdates) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

– March 22nd: Teresa, Siggy, Dolores, Melissa & Danielle filming for #RHONJ Season 8 at a restaurant in Boca. A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE UPDATES™ (@teresaupdates) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

– March 22nd: Teresa & Danielle filming for #RHONJ Season 8 on a beach in Boca. A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE UPDATES™ (@teresaupdates) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Just when you thought the RHONJ couldn’t get any wilder or more dramatic, producers bring back the one woman who made Teresa flip a table in the very first episode of the series. Danielle single handedly made Jacqueline Laurita‘s head explode with her alleged involvement in the mafia, which is discussed in the tell-all book, Cop Without A Badge. When the book shows up a party, all the women lose their minds and have no idea what’s true and what’s a lie. Danielle is also the reason Teresa shoved poor Andy Cohen out of the way at the reunion.

Speaking of Andy, he did a pretty spectacular job of keeping Danielle’s return a secret. Back in Jan., the television personality told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she was “in discussion” with the producers. “We are casting Jersey right now,” he added. Sadly, it looms like “glama” Jacqueline didn’t want to be a part of season 8 as she’s no where to be seen in the Boca Raton shots. But hey, there’s a good chance she’ll make a special surprise appearance! She always does!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Danielle’s return? Excited, nervous, or scared?

