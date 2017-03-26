FameFlyNet

You go, girl! Chrissy Teigen is absolutely outraged by United Airlines’ decision to ban two girls from getting on board because they were wearing leggings. As a sign of protest, the model will ‘only wear jeans and a scarf’ next time she flies with them.

Since when do airlines have a strict dress code? Don’t most people fly in their coziest sweatpants and hoodies? WE CERTAINLY DO. Unfortunately, that was not the case for two young girls on Mar. 25 as they tried to board a United Airlines flight in leggings. When Chrissy Teigen, 31, heard the shocking news, she used her sharp tongue to slam the company on Twitter. “I have flown United before with literally no pants on,” she wrote. “Just a top as a dress. Next time I will only wear jeans and a scarf.” That ought to make United furious! LOL!

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

Meanwhile someone at the daily mail had to google stock photos of "10 year old in leggings" that's prob the real crime pic.twitter.com/jkn9zKKzbR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

The supermodel’s tweets come minutes after two young girls, one was reportedly only 10 years old, were banned from their flight because of their dress code. Because they were flying with an “employee travel pass,” they needed to wear something formal, at least that’s what United Airlines said. “The dress code stricter than normal because it’s a privilege for employees to share these benefits with family,” United spokesperson Jonathan Guerin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We want them to be comfortable and have a great time traveling, but we discourage torn up jeans, mid drifts, any show of underwear, flip flops, and leggings.”

Needless to say this news caused quite a stir — both online and at the Denver International Airport. Shannon Watts, an eyewitness at the gate, watched the chaos unravel first hand and immediately took to Twitter to narrate the situation. “A United gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” she posted. Maybe United should consider tweaking this rule, just saying.

