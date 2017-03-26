Bonner Bolton Shuts Down Sharna Burgess Relationship Rumors: I Am ‘Full On’ Available

SplashNews

Cheer up ladies, Bonner Bolton is a SINGLE man! Shutting down the Sharna Burgess dating rumors once and for all, the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ hunk revealed that he’s ‘full on’ available and looking for love. Hear it directly from his lips, right here!

Well, that settles it. Bonner Bolton, 29, and Sharna Burgess, 31, are NOT dating or romantically involved, despite showing major sings of flirtation on Dancing With The Stars. “I’m not [dating anyone],” the stud confessed to ET, adding that he’s “100% single” and “full on available.” That being said, Bonner and Sharna share a special connection that simply cannot be denied. “She’s really good to get along with,” added the courageous professional bull rider. “We actually have a lot in common. I think our personalities are real similar, but that can make it kind of challenging too.”

No wonder the DWTS judges and audiences sensed chemistry right off the bat! Firstly, Bonner and the stunning redhead are both VERY attractive people, so it makes sense that they would be physically attracted to each other. Sharna even blushed on national television just talking about her sexy dancing partner. Juicy romance rumors reached new heights when fans watched a particularly sizzling clip of Bonner reaching towards Sharna’s crotch after their routine. The Australian hottie immediately shoves his arm away while trying to be discrete. Nice try guys, we totally noticed it!

We know what you’re thinking, what does Sharna think about all of this? So far we’ve mainly heard from Bonner. Well, the ballroom dancing professional shared the same story with ET. “We’re not together,” she confirmed to the outlet after days of speculation. “We obviously have great chemistry, we love working together, and Bonner is an incredibly good-looking guy. I want to keep supporting him and working hard every week in the competition!” OK, so they’re not dating, but they sound like great friends!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Bonner when he says he’s single? Tell us below!

