REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter who have reportedly welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world! Get all the details on the birth and the baby’s name here!

Benedict Cumberbatch, 40, and Sophie Hunter, 39, are now parents to two little boys! Sophie gave birth to the couple’s second son on March 3 at the ultra chic Portland Hospital in London, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Way to give birth in style! We couldn’t be happier for the Doctor Strange star and his lovely partner, who chose an absolutely perfect name for their second child. The couple took a cue from Benedict’s thespian roots and named their little man after a Shakespearean character!

Benedict’s new baby boy is named Hal, which happens to be the nickname that Shakespeare’s Henry V had before he was the hero of Agincourt. However, the name could also be a nod to best buddy, Tom Hiddleston, who played the role of Hal alongside Benedict’s Richard III when the two starred in The Hollow Crown back in 2012.

In January 2015, two months after the couple announced they were engaged, the pair announced that Sophie was expecting their first baby. “I am delighted to confirm that Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are expecting their first child. They are both over the moon,” a rep for Benedict said at the time.

Sophie and Benedict’s son Christopher, 1, was born in June 2015 only a few months after they tied the knot in a Valentine’s Day ceremony. While Christopher was still an only child the Sherlock actor said he would like to “go for a (Cumber)batch of boys.” Well Benedict, looks like you certainly got what you wished for!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congratulations for Benedict, Sophie and big brother Christopher below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.