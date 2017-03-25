UConn Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch Women’s March Madness Game Online

Rex

The UConn Huskies are marching towards another NCAA championship with their 24th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, as the women’s team faces UCLA in their regional semifinals. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream when it tips off at 2pm EST on Mar. 25.

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team continues to roll through March Madness and the defending national champs are next taking on the UCLA Bruins. As if UConn didn’t need even more advantages, their regional games are being played in Bridgeport, CT, just an hour and a half from campus. Their fans will be packed in Webster Bank Arena as they hope to extend the longest winning streak of any NCAA team in any sport to 110-0 with a win against UCLA in the Sweet 16. Scroll down for the live stream details.

UConn finally has Kia Nurse, 21, back on the court after she missed the final four games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. She made her presence known in the first two games of the NCAA Tourney, scoring 29 points in their win over Syracuse and putting up 24 in their opener against Albany. She’ll be getting plenty of help from sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier and junior Gabby Williams in getting their team back to the championship round.

Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma will make history with a win over the Bruins by tying the late, great University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament wins in history with 112. He’s guided them to six perfect seasons and four straight NCAA titles and is looking to make it five in 2017.

UCLA made it to the Sweet 16 with wins over Boise State and Texas A&M, lead by All-Pac-12 star point guard Jordin Canada, 21. The two teams have never met up in the NCAA Tournament, and UConn has won all three prior meetings in regular season play, with the last match-up coming in Dec. 2014 when UConn won 86-50.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, UConn or UCLA?

