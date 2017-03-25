Oregon Vs. Kansas Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Midwest top seed Kansas has been unstoppable throughout the 2017 NCAA Tournament and they’ve just got to get past the Oregon Ducks to make it to the Final Four. We’ve got your way to watch the Elite Eight game Mar. 25 at 8:49pm EST via live stream.

While other top seeds have had close calls during March Madness, that can’t be said of Kansas. They steamrolled their way into the Elite Eight with a blistering 98-66 win over Purdue Mar. 23 in the Midwest semifinals. Their offensive game has been on fire, as they’ve become the first team since 1995 to score over 90 points in all of their 2017 NCAA Tournament games. Their next opponent is Oregon, who won in a squeaker over Michigan 69-68. Can the Jayhawks punch their ticket into another Final Four? Scroll down for all the live stream details!

Kansas has the added advantage of it practically being a home game for them, as Kansas City’s Sprint Center might as well be KU’s Allen Fieldhouse where they play in the regular season. The place was electrified when they slaughtered Purdue and expect that same kind of energy when they play the Ducks. “We’re playing confident,” center Landen Lucas, 23 said. “We were last year too, but there’s a new level to it this year.”

The Jayhawks made it to the Elite Eight in 2016, but were taken down by eventual champ Villanova. They don’t have to worry about that this year as Wildcats were taken out early in second round upset by Wisconsin. It goes to show why there hasn’t been a back to back NCAA champ in a decade and only two in last 44 years. Any given year a team can rise up, and Kansas has been looking championship ready throughout their 2017 tournament run.

Oregon barely made it past Michigan Mar. 23 in a game that saw nine ties and 17 lead changes in the highly competitive match-up. The Ducks were able to hold it together in the end and win by a point, but they’re going to have to play for their lives if they want to beat the unstoppable Jayhawks.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, Oregon or Kansas?

