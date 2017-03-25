Gonzaga Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch The NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Scrappy Xavier has battled all the way to the Elite Eight and are going to be facing their toughest opponent yet with the West’s top seed Gonzaga. We’ve got the details on how you can watch the live stream as the NCAA Tournament game tips off at 6:09pm EST on Mar. 25.

You’ve got to hand it to Xavier. The 11th seed in the West is such a Cinderella story when it comes to March Madness 2017, as they’ve fought their way to the conference finals against number one seed Gonzaga. If there could be any upset in the Elite Eight, this could be the one, especially after the Musketeers took down second seed Arizona on Mar. 23. The 32-4 Pac-12 regular-season and conference tournament champion Wildcats lost 73-71 after Xavier went on a crazy nine-point run in the final minutes, making for one of the most exciting games of March Madness. Can they keep that magic alive against Gonzaga? Scroll down for live stream details!

Xavier was the last school called on Selection Sunday when the March Madness teams were announced, which was quite thrill after they had a six game losing streak during their regular season. The team has proved their worth, confidently working their way past opponents. “It’s no surprise to us,” star guard Trevon Bluiett, 22, said. “This is no Cinderella, or whatever you call it. This is no underdog. It’s just us going out and playing.”

The Musketeers have had sports’ celebrity good luck charm Bill Murray, 66, on their side during their run. His son Luke Murray is one of the team’s assistant coaches and his proud dad was seen going nuts in the stands when they beat Arizona. Who can forget the actor showing so much love for his Chicago Cubs during their World Series championship run. Hopefully he’ll bring more of that infectious energy as the team plays top seed Gonzaga.

For as many March Madness appearances that the Zags have had — 19 in all — they’re yet to reach the Final Four. They barely made it past fourth seed West Virginia Mar. 23, winning 61-58 thanks to a three-pointer by Jordan Matthews with under a minute left and they were able to hold onto that lead. “We’re scrappy,” “We’re going to scrap,” he said after the game. “Like Coach told us, it’s not going to be pretty. It doesn’t need to be pretty.” They’re going to have to scrap hard against the solid and confident Musketeers.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, Gonzaga or Xavier?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.