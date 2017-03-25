Ultra Music Festival 2017 Day 2 Live Stream: Watch The World’s Best EDM Artists Online

Music festival season is finally here, and if you aren’t lucky enough to be in Miami for the Ultra Music Festival, don’t worry — there’s another way to watch! HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a free live stream so you can see your favorite EDM artists perform from anywhere.

WATCH a live stream of Day 2 of the 2017 Ultra Music Festival, taking place in Miami, FL from March 24-26, starting at 3:00 PM EST, above!

Here’s an excerpt from the list of epic acts who are on the schedule today:

Main Stage

11 p.m. to midnight, Axwell & Ingrosso

9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Afrojack

8:50 to 9:50 p.m., Above & Beyond

7:15 to 8:45 p.m., Tiësto

6:10 to 7:10 p.m., Steve Aoki

5:05 to 6:05 p.m., Dash Berlin

4 to 5 p.m., Martin Solveig

2:55 to 3:55 p.m., Sam Feldt

1:50 to 2:50 p.m., Frank Walker

12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Tommie Sunshine

Live Stage

10:45 p.m. to midnight., the Prodigy

9:15 to 10:30 p.m., Chase & Status

7:45 to 9 p.m., Ice Cube

6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Cypress Hill

5:15 to 5:45 p.m., A$AP Ferg

3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Lexz Pryde & Special Guests

2 to 3 p.m., Afrobeta

Don Diablo is now LIVE from the Main Stage at #Ultra2017 Tune in: https://t.co/SCzbHpfuds pic.twitter.com/SbL4FJhD4K — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 24, 2017

Carl Cox Megastructure

10 p.m. to midnight, Carl Cox

8 to 10 p.m., Sasha & John Digweed

6:30 to 8 p.m., Tale of Us

5 to 6:30 p.m., Black Coffee

3 to 5 p.m., the Martinez Brothers

1:30 to 3 p.m. Special B2B guests

Noon to 1 p.m., Eli & Fur

Worldwide – Japan

11 p.m. to midnight, Nicky Romero

10 to 11 p.m., Alan Walker

9 to 10 p.m., Laidback Luke

8 to 9 p.m., Cedric Gervais

7 to 8 p.m., Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

6 to 7 p.m., Swanky Tunes

5 to 6 p.m., Kungs

4 to 5 p.m., Sander Kleinenberg

3 to 4 p.m., Sophie Francis

2 to 3 p.m., Kyroman

1 to 2 p.m., TJO

Noon to 1 p.m., Ksuke

Resistance – Arcadia Spider

10:55 to midnight, Adam Beyer

9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Dubfire

8:55 to 9:55 p.m., Chris Liebing

8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show

7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Marcel Dettman

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Special guest

5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Matador

4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Matthias Tanzmann

3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kölsch

2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Reboot

1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Hector

12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Elio Riso

Check out the rest of the lineup here.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to any music festivals this year? Tell us which one(s)!