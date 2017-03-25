Ultra Music Festival 2017 Day 2 Live Stream: Watch The World’s Best EDM Artists Online

Music festival season is finally here, and if you aren’t lucky enough to be in Miami for the Ultra Music Festival, don’t worry — there’s another way to watch! HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a free live stream so you can see your favorite EDM artists perform from anywhere.
WATCH a live stream of Day 2 of the 2017 Ultra Music Festival, taking place in Miami, FL from March 24-26, starting at 3:00 PM EST, above!
Here’s an excerpt from the list of epic acts who are on the schedule today:
Main Stage
11 p.m. to midnight, Axwell & Ingrosso
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Afrojack
8:50 to 9:50 p.m., Above & Beyond
7:15 to 8:45 p.m., Tiësto
6:10 to 7:10 p.m., Steve Aoki
5:05 to 6:05 p.m., Dash Berlin
4 to 5 p.m., Martin Solveig
2:55 to 3:55 p.m., Sam Feldt
1:50 to 2:50 p.m., Frank Walker
12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Tommie Sunshine
Live Stage
10:45 p.m. to midnight., the Prodigy
9:15 to 10:30 p.m., Chase & Status
7:45 to 9 p.m., Ice Cube
6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Cypress Hill
5:15 to 5:45 p.m., A$AP Ferg
3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Lexz Pryde & Special Guests
2 to 3 p.m., Afrobeta
Carl Cox Megastructure
10 p.m. to midnight, Carl Cox
8 to 10 p.m., Sasha & John Digweed
6:30 to 8 p.m., Tale of Us
5 to 6:30 p.m., Black Coffee
3 to 5 p.m., the Martinez Brothers
1:30 to 3 p.m. Special B2B guests
Noon to 1 p.m., Eli & Fur
Worldwide – Japan
11 p.m. to midnight, Nicky Romero
10 to 11 p.m., Alan Walker
9 to 10 p.m., Laidback Luke
8 to 9 p.m., Cedric Gervais
7 to 8 p.m., Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
6 to 7 p.m., Swanky Tunes
5 to 6 p.m., Kungs
4 to 5 p.m., Sander Kleinenberg
3 to 4 p.m., Sophie Francis
2 to 3 p.m., Kyroman
1 to 2 p.m., TJO
Noon to 1 p.m., Ksuke
Resistance – Arcadia Spider
10:55 to midnight, Adam Beyer
9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Dubfire
8:55 to 9:55 p.m., Chris Liebing
8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show
7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Marcel Dettman
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Special guest
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Matador
4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Matthias Tanzmann
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kölsch
2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Reboot
1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Hector
12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Elio Riso
Check out the rest of the lineup here.
