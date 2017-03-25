‘Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun & Wife Joana Pak Share First Photo Of Newborn Son

Courtesy of Instagram

He’s precious! ‘The Waking Dead’ actor Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak shared the adorable first photo of their newborn son on March 24, and fans are already in love. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy days ago and they are clearly over the moon!

Steven Yeun, 33, AKA Glenn on The Walking Dead, welcomed his baby with wife Joana Pak, 30, on March 17. Now, the lovebirds have treated fans to a first glimpse at their precious bundle of joy. Taking to Instagram on March 24, Joana shared a black and white portrait of the one-week-old napping peacefully, captioning the heartwarming image with a peace sign emoji. Their son looks cute as can be, wrapped up tightly with his feet kept warm in a little pair of striped socks.

✌🏻 A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

He’s already sporting a full head of hair, so the apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree! It was revealed Steven and Joana were expecting their first child together in Dec. 2016, just days after their lavish nuptials. The couple exchanged their vows at Paramour Estate in Calif. in front of friends, family and a few of his former co-stars. His stunning bride was truly a vision on her special day, wearing a strapless ball gown that featured a purple, empire waist. Joana and Steven had been dating for seven years, so obviously they’re head over heels about each other!

Joana stepped out in LA just two weeks before their son’s birthday on March 3, looking like she was ready to pop! The mother-to-be posted a bathroom selfie of her bump on Feb. 4. Prior to that, she told followers she was “nesting” when choosing between samples of blue and pink fabric.

Fans initially thought the pair was expecting twins, especially after the Walking Dead actor shared a Beyonce inspired pic! Steven sneakily captioned an adorable photo with two bumblebee emojis on Feb. 13, obviously symbolizing the number two and paying homage to the songstress, who made her sweet announcement days before. Who says it still can’t happen in the future!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with this adorable photo of their son? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.