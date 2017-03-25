Farrah Abraham’s BF Disses Amber Portwood’s Wedding Plans: It Sounds Like A ‘Circus’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh snap! Even though Farrah Abraham might be scoring an invite to Amber Portwood’s upcoming wedding, her boyfriend Simon Saran is already dissing the big event. We’ve got the details on how he thinks the nuptials will be a ‘circus.’

The last people we could imagine Amber Portwood wanting around on her wedding day are mortal enemy Farrah Abraham, 25, and her boyfriend Simon Saran, 28. But according to the bride to be, all Teen Mom cast members are getting invitations. “Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG,” Amber told PEOPLE about when she ties the knot with fiancé Matt Baier, 45. That has Simon salivating at the thought of being part of the nuptials.

“I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!” the 28-year-old told Radar Online. OUCH!!! Simon has been SO mean to Matt on the show during the past season, repeatedly referring to him as a “pedophile” and taunting him with nasty disses. If Farrah brought him as her plus one to Amber’s wedding, we might be seeing some fists fly before they can even cut the cake!

Things got so ugly that Amber ended up trying get into a violent brawl Farrah when the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired in Dec. 2016. When the 26-year-old Indiana native found out her nemesis was in the same building, she ran out onto the set during Farrah’s one on one, shouting “F*** that f***ing b****! Shut your f***ing mouth! Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!” and the two women had to be physically separated.

Simon later told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “The reunion special went exactly how I thought it would because it’s the truth.” He even went far as to diss Amber’s man for outbursts like the one he had with Farrah’s dad. “Matt is the type of person that will kill someone and then go eat fried chicken at KFC,” Simon revealed. Yikes! If he still makes it to the wedding after that kind of smack talk, we can’t imagine what will go down at the ceremony when they meet in person.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Farrah and Simon will end up going to Amber’s wedding?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.