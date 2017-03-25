Courtesy of Twitter

Another concert, another continent. Selena Gomez has been consistently on the go in support of The Weeknd’s tour, and this time, she’s taking on South America! The singer landed in Colombia on Mar. 24 and is off to Brazil next. Here’s the scoop!

For Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weekend, 27, the world is their oyster! So far in their whirlwind romance, the couple have been to Venice, Florence, Zurich, Amsterdam, Toronto — and now South America. Dressed in her chicest outfit, the “It Ain’t Me” singer was spotted arriving at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia on Mar. 24, just in time to relax with her boyfriend before jetting off to the next exotic destination. Selena looked gorgeous on her way to meet the “Starboy” crooner, rocking black leather booties, skinny jeans, and a glamorous overcoat. SEE HER HOT LOOK HERE.

Since The Weeknd already knocked his Colombian concert out of the park on Mar. 23, Selena arrived just in time to enjoy some R&R with her main squeeze. The Weeknd has a few days off now, and what better way to spend them than hanging out with his lady love? The hip hop icon can’t rest for long though, as he’s scheduled to perform in Brazil on Mar. 26 and then again on Apr. 1. Once that’s done, he’s off to Chile for the final leg of his South American tour.

See, this is why Selena and The Weeknd are ultimate #RelationshipGoals. Most Hollywood couples fall apart due to conflicting schedules (cough cough The Weekend and Bella Hadid), but Selena is taking a different approach by supporting her main man in almost every country. And speaking of ex-GF Bella, the “False Alarm” hitmaker cut all ties with her recently by unfollowing her on Instagram. Selena did the same. It sounds like the supermodel’s sexy booty pictures won’t make any difference now!

