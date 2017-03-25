‘OITNB’ Star Samira Wiley Marries GF Lauren Morelli In Intimate Palm Springs Ceremony

Courtesy of Jose Villa / Martha Stewart Weddings

Forget orange, WHITE is the new black in this fairytale wedding story. ‘OITNB’ star Samira Wiley is officially a married woman, tying the knot with longterm girlfriend Lauren Morelli on Mar. 25 in Palm Springs. Read on to hear all the romantic details!

Life outside of Litchfield looks pretty spectacular for Samira Wiley, 29! Exchanging “I-dos” under the picture perfect California sun, the Orange Is The New Black actress married her longterm love, Lauren Morelli, who happens to be a writer for the hit Netflix show. That’s how they met — DUH! Their Palm Springs wedding was pretty intimate, only inviting family and close friends, according to Martha Stewart Weddings. To match their low-key guest list, the lovebirds decided to ditch the traditional 3-tiered wedding cake and opted for something a little more casual — a Pillsbury Funfetti cake.

Samira and Lauren were adamant about having a non-traditional wedding. In fact, their ceremony sounded like one big party as it was reportedly confetti-themed. Girls just wanna have fun, right? Samira’s parents officiated the wedding, with the DJ playing the greatest radio pop songs all night long, including Justin Bieber‘s “Baby.” IT GETS EVEN BETTER! Their recessional song was “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan. Both brides were outfitted by designer Christian Siriano, and guests wined and dined on a centerpiece table decorated with flowers, citrus fruits, sparkling light strands, and mismatched glassware.

Lauren, who was previously married to a man before coming out, shared news of her engagement to Samira on Oct. 4, 2016. Did you know that Lauren realized she was guy while writing for Orange Is The New Black? Maybe Samira’s character, Poussey Washington, had something to do with that influence. “I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set,” wrote the screenwriter in a personal essay. It sounds like meeting Samira was love at first sight!

HollywoodLifers, how fun and amazing does Samira and Lauren’s wedding sound?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.