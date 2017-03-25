Rasheeda: Why She’s Not Mad At Karlie Redd For Talking To Kirk Frost’s Side Chick

Courtesy of Instagram

Friends or foes? Rasheeda isn’t ticked at Karlie Redd for meeting with her husband’s alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Even though ‘L&HH’ fans angrily blasted Karlie for meddling, Rasheeda is very relieved she did!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, has been eager to know the truth ever since she heard that her husband Kirk Frost, 47, allegedly fathered a child with his side chick Jasmine Washington, 27. Even though Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans slammed Karlie Redd, 38, for privately meeting with Jasmine to get the scoop, it wasn’t a betrayal to Rasheeda. “People are hating on Karlie and accusing her of being a bad friend, but what they don’t know is that Rasheeda was pulling the strings. She told Karlie what to ask Jasmine,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This whole nightmare has shown her who her real friends are and Karlie is one of the real ones,” our source added. On last week’s episode, tension between Kirk and Rasheeda reached a boiling point. She angrily confronted her husband of 17 years about Jasmine’s allegations, especially after hearing all of the shocking details from Karlie. Kirk crumbled underneath the pressure of her questions and admitted that he “messed around,” but also claimed they were never serious.

After confessing that Jasmine lived downstairs in their old apartment building, Rasheeda slammed her wedding ring on the table and kicked him out of the house. It was a lot to process! Even though it seemed like the end of an era, the reality star reportedly took her hubby back, since they were all smiles while traveling together over the weekend. The heated episode was filmed months ago, so it’s very likely that Kirk and Rasheeda could have rekindled their romance.

They’ve been married since 1999 and share two precious children together, Ky Frost, 16, and Karter Frost, 3. However, Rasheeda still is “mad as hell” at her husband for cheating. “Rasheeda’s saying she’s done with Kirk’s BS,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s threatened to leave him before but it seems like she might be serious. She’s booked an appointment to get her Kirk tattoo removed.” We’ll see if she actually goes through with it!

