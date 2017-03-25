Anwar Hadid’s Girlfriend Nicola Peltz Flaunts Massive Hickey On Her Neck — Steamy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

GET A ROOM, YOU TWO! Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend has clearly been bitten by the love bug — and we mean that quite literally. Nicola Peltz had no shame in flaunting her massive neck hickey on Instagram, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it!

To be young and in love! As if Anwar Hadid, 17, and Nicola Peltz, 22, weren’t already the talk of the town, fans are now buzzing about something seriously juicy in their relationship. Any guesses? Just take a look at her neck! Nope, that’s not a burn from a curling iron, nor is it a bruise — it’s a massive hickey, given to her by none other than Gigi Hadid‘s younger brother. Nicola posted two different pictures to Instagram on Mar. 24, both showcasing the passionate love bite. These two must have one sizzling connection behind closed doors!

OK, maybe not just behind closed doors. Nicola and the rising British Vogue cover model have been flaunting their love ALL over the place, from red carpet events to the bustling streets of New York and Los Angeles. The best part of their relationship, however, is that Gigi and Bella Hadid totally approve! Nicola spent quality time with the supermodels back in Feb., treating them to a night on the town in the Big Apple after New York Fashion Week. It looks like the group enjoyed one of the many after-parties, despite the fact that Anwar is still a minor and cannot legally drink.

In any case, with his family’s seal of approval, Anwar and the blonde beauty are moving at full steam ahead. While they’re still too young to be thinking about marriage or settling down, their PDA has been off the charts since day one. Both of their respective Instagram accounts are PACKED with making out selfies. Even their street style suggests they’re on the same page. Just a few days ago, the lovebirds were spotted wearing MATCHING jean outfits! Can they get any cuter?!

