Nicki Minaj Rocks Her Sexiest Look Ever In Latex Lingerie For ‘Light My Body Up’ Video

Hot, hot, hot! Nicki Minaj is clearly trying to make sure that the ‘Light My Body Up’ music video is just as hot as the track itself. One of the ways she’s accomplishing that goal is with an outfit that lights up her body with latex and mesh. Ow!

Nicki Minaj, 34, knows what the people want and she loves to give it to them! The “Anaconda” singer chose to tease fans on March 24 with a pic she posted to Instagram that showed the sexy outfit she will be donning for the music video for “Light My Body Up,” her new hit track with David Guetta, 49, and Lil Wayne, 34. Let’s just say, the sexy costume was extremely imaginative, but left nothing to the imagination.

It’s hard to argue that Nicki’s outfit wasn’t one of her sexiest looks ever, as it combined both a mesh mask and latex lingerie. Ouch! With all that Nicki had on, including a long coat that hung off her arms, she still managed to flaunt a ton of bare skin.

“On set w @davidguetta for the #LightMyBodyUp VIDEO SHOOT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 waiting on @liltunechi to get here! 👅 #BarbieBackInAmerica MIAMI wuts good?!?!??!” Nicki captioned the pic she posted to Instagram of her and the DJ posing on the set where they are shooting what is sure to be one epic music video.

David brought on Lil Wayne and Nicki to collaborate with him on “Light My Body Up,” which was a great idea seeing as Nicki and Wayne have been collaborating a ton on their own recently, with singles “No Frauds” (which also featured Drake) and “Changed It.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Nicki’s super sexy outfit? Are you excited to see the music video for “Light My Body Up”? Give us all your thoughts below!

