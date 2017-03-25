Sen. Cory Booker Invites Mindy Kaling On Date After She Dissed Him On Her Show — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker started flirting up a storm on Twitter after her character dissed him on ‘The Mindy Project.’ She agreed to have dinner with the senator and you have to see their adorable tweets!

Mindy Kaling is living out a romantic comedy plot! The 37 year-old star and creator of The Mindy Project dissed Cory Booker, 47, on her show. Now she said she’d go on a date with him! The New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark got wind of Mindy’s joke on her show and tweeted at her on Mar. 23. “I disagree,” he wrote, but added, “(I still U!).”

Mindy crafted the perfect response. “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the . It’s mutual!,” she tweeted back. The flirting took off from there. Cory sweetly asked Mindy out to dinner. “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes ” These two were all about the heart emojis! Mindy was down and joked that she was on her way. “Yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule,” which is a train service that runs in New Jersey.

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Cory proved he was a gentleman and told Mindy she would not have to take the train. “PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door,” he tweeted back. The PATH train Twitter account clearly wanted these two to meet up because it tweeted Mindy a link to the schedule. Can these two please go on this date? They’re too cute!

🎉 😁Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Mindy and Cory’s flirty tweets? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.