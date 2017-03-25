March Madness: Vote For The Elite 8 Teams You Want To Advance To The Final Four

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s say hello to the Elite 8! It’s time to vote on the next round of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. After an entertaining sweet 16, these 8 teams are one step away from the Final Four. Click inside to cast your predictions!

And then there were eight. It’s crunch time in March Madness as we head into the Elite 8 round which will obviously determine the coveted Final Four. First of all, how’s your bracket doing? For those of you who’s bracket got destroyed when Duke and Villanova threw us for a loop, we feel for you. But seriously, these eight teams put out all the stops to advance this far.

Cast your votes below and be sure to come back and check out the results when the games wrap!

Gonzaga Vs Xavier — Game time is 6:09 PM ET, March 25

Kansas Vs Oregon — Game time is 8:49 PM ET, March 25

South Carolina Vs Florida — Game time is 2:20 PM ET, March 26

North Carolina Vs Kentucky — Game time is 5:05 PM ET, March 26

This is going to be an insane next two days as the Elite 8 carries out. If Gonzaga keeps playing defense like they’ve been, then they could be a lock to take the win over Xavier. And Xavier seems to be a bit of an underdog when it comes to this match-up. But, don’t under estimate them. They’ve been quite consistent, and if Trevon Bluiett has a stellar game, then they could pull the win.

Next up, Kansas Vs the Ducks. Ok, so Kansas has an insane consistent offense, so if they can pull that off for this game then they’re golden. However, can they beat Tyler Dorsey‘s scoring and his Ducks’ strategic defense? — That is a pretty hard question. One thing is for sure... this is going to be a great game.

South Carolina and Florida will lead the Sunday games when they face-off in what’s predicted to be a close match. Why? Well, with a powerful player like Sindarius Thornwell, who’s had a bombshell March Madness performance so far, and great defense, they could easily pull the win. But, let’s not forget when they lost to Florida in Feb. BUT, let’s also not forget when the Gamecocks lost to the Gators in Jan. So, this could go either way.

And, last but not least, Kentucky and the Tar Heels. Kentucky has incredible on-the-court chemistry when it comes to its ball handlers. But, UNC has some of the best rebounding skills in the game. So, both teams are going to need to show out to come on top here. We’re particularly pumped to watch this one.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by the Elite 8 wins?

