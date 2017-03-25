Liam Payne Becomes A Dad After GF Cheryl Gives Birth & One Direction Fans Are Losing It

REX/Shutterstock

This is NOT a drill! Liam Payne is officially a father, and One Directioners are totally freaking out! From hilarious memes to excited well-wishes, Liam’s fans could not wait to welcome his little one into the world — and we just love their enthusiasm! Check out the super emotional tweets here — they’ll make your heart melt.

The moment has finally arrived! Liam Payne, 23, and his girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini‘s, 33, little baby is here, and the singer’s fans are beyond pumped about welcoming the little one into the One Direction family. Once the news broke that Cheryl gave birth on Mar. 25, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement. And rightfully so — this is, after all, both Liam’s and Cheryl’s first child. See our fav tweets below:

LIAM PAYNE IS A DAD YALL AND THIS WAS MY LIVE REACTION FACE BEFORE I ACCIDENTALLY SMACKED NATALIA pic.twitter.com/ZyEPiyPEoW — maddie (@maddieokbye) March 26, 2017

OMG LIAM PAYNE IS A DAD! I REPEAT LIAM PAYNE OF 1D IS OFFICIALLY A DAD NOW😭😭#congratsliamandcheryl pic.twitter.com/GhIKpZzmbV — Common White Girl (@girlposts) March 26, 2017

news: liam payne is the dad of cheryl cole's newborn liam: i am father of this baby me: pic.twitter.com/GQSIC2KXGE — molly (@parseltounq) March 25, 2017

harry styles: *posts three blank pics* liam payne: * posts a pic of his son* internet: pic.twitter.com/td7LS5OVTM — amber (@dividehayes) March 25, 2017

Liam Payne: *announces he is a father*

Harry Styles: pic.twitter.com/NFuap4bXNv — Sara Hoffman (@sarahofff) March 25, 2017

Pretty wild, right? But we’re not surprised! After all, fans have been anticipating baby Payne’s arrival ever since rumors started flying back in September that Cheryl was expecting. Remember when Liam curiously changed his Twitter bio in the fall to read, “the luckiest man in the world”? And when Cheryl’s PR team shared an image of the star with her stomach mysteriously cropped out of an image around the same time? It all makes SO much sense now!

But as thrilled as One Directioners are, this isn’t even the first One Direction baby to be born. Just last year in January 2016, Louis Tomlinson, 25, and his baby mama Briana Jungwirth welcomed their son Freddie Reign, 1. We cannot wait for Freddie and Liam’s bundle of joy to have their first playdate together!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you just as excited about Liam’s baby being born? Congratulate him and Cheryl below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.