REX/Shutterstock

Omg! The 2nd One Direction baby has officially arrived! Liam Payne & GF Cheryl Fernandez-Versini welcomed their 1st child into the world and we could not be more thrilled for the singer & his ladylove. Get all the precious details about their little one here!

Liam Payne, 23, is a father — how crazy is THAT? The One Directioner’s girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, gave birth to their child on Mar. 25, 2017. “I’m incredibly lucky to welcome our new baby boy into the world,” gushed the hottie to his Instagram followers. “It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far.” We can only imagine how excited the couple must be! After all, Liam changed his Twitter bio to read “the luckiest man in the world,” back in Sept. — reportedly after he had already found out he was going to be a dad. And now that time is finally here!

While Cheryl and Liam never officially confirmed their pregnancy, after months of speculation, the two could no longer hide it when Cheryl stepped out with Liam in London — baby bump and all! The couple attended the fair of St. James Christmas Carol concert on Nov. 29 beaming from ear-to-ear, and it was immediately obvious they were expecting their first child together. Even still though, the duo refused to directly comment on the news.

But leave it to one of Liam’s BFFs — bandmate Niall Horan, 23, to confirm the pregnancy just two months later in January. When asked by the Daily Star how he felt about welcoming a second One Direction baby, the singer revealed that he’s “looking forward to it.” But even more than that, the star gave fans some insight into how Liam was most likely feeling pre-birth. “Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is,” Niall said. “I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life… It will be a lovely child!” Aw! Congrats again, Liam and Cheryl!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Liam is now a father? Are you excited for him and Cheryl? Congratulate the happy couple below!

