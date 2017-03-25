Las Vegas Shooting: Gunman Suspect Surrenders After 4-Hour SWAT Standoff

REX/Shutterstock

The man who allegedly open fired on the Las Vegas strip is in police custody. The gunman suspect, who’s name hasn’t been released, surrendered on Mar. 25 after holding the SWAT team to a 4-hour standoff next to The Cosmopolitan Hotel. Here’s the latest!

Always known as a wild and unpredictable place, the Las Vegas strip turned into a heartbreaking danger zone in the afternoon of Mar. 25. A man, still unidentified by police, open fired right in the middle of the street at around 6PM ET. Two people were shot, according to CNN, one fatally and the other badly injured. The shooting suspect is currently barricaded on a bus located right next to The Cosmopolitan Hotel. “This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time,” Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN. “There is no credible information that there is a second suspect.”

As tactical teams and negotiators gathered to Las Vegas Boulevard, authorities closed off the main intersections between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue. A SWAT vehicle was also spotted in the area. What’s even more horrifying is that people are actually trapped in their rooms inside The Cosmopolitan Hotel where the bus and shooter suspect are located. Hotel staff are reportedly cooperating with police.

Don’t worry, we’re getting to the good news. The gunman suspect (still unnamed) finally surrendered to Las Vegas police, following a FOUR hour standoff with SWAT. As for the shooting victims, the one who survived was immediately rushed to the hospital and reportedly suffers from minor injuries — thank goodness! Police have also ruled out terrorism as the motive behind the tragedy. It was also confirmed that nobody else was on the bus while the gunman was still loose.

